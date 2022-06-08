Nothing Phone (1) launch date announced

The Nothing Phone (1) will be announced at a launch event on July 12, 2022.

The British consumer tech brand has just announced that it will “reveal all about the second device in its ecosystem” on this date at 16.00 BST in a special London event.

This event will be live-streamed on the nothing.tech website. You can sign up now to gain access to the stream.

Nothing is also set to make “more exciting announcements” at the event. Perhaps a follow-up to the company’s first ever device, the Nothing Ear (1)? It will have been a year since that impressive set of true wireless headphones rolled out, after all.

It’s already known that the Nothing Phone (1) will feature the brand’s signature transparent design, with CEO and co-founder Carl Pei (formerly of OnePlus) confirming that he wanted to showcase the more interesting components that customers generally never see, including the phone’s camera and wireless charging coil.

We’ve also heard it said that the phone will cost somewhere in the €500 region, which means that it won’t be an out and out flagship handset. It’ll run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, but we don’t yet know which one.

The element that we know the most about is Nothing OS, which will be the custom UI that runs on top of the Nothing Phone (1)’s Android OS. Expect a stripped down, bloatware-free take on Google’s operating system, with a bold monochrome aesthetic.

We can also expect 3 years of OS updates, and 4 years of security updates, which is a pretty strong showing.