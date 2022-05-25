 large image

Nothing Phone (1) transparent design details emerge

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh details surrounding the forthcoming Nothing Phone (1) have emerged, including confirmation of its transparent design.

The Nothing Phone (1) will be the first smartphone from the brand established by former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei, and it promises to be a bold entry to the Android smartphone space.

We’ve been receiving a steady drip feed of details from the company over the months, but a recent interview with Wallpaper magazine has turned up some particularly juicy tidbits.

The company’s design approach is to “bring the inside out”, which will mean a translucent case that reveals the phone’s inner workings. In particular, Pei and Nothing designer wanted to showcase the more interesting components that customers generally never see, including the camera and the wireless charging coil.

This transparent design approach was predictable if you paid attention to the company’s first product, the Ear (1) true wireless earphones. Pei confirmed this point when he said that “Phone (1) and Ear (1) will clearly be from the same family”.

We also learn that the Nothing Phone (1) will house its transparent design in a metal frame made up of recycled aluminium.

Recent leaks have put the Nothing Phone (1) launch at July of this year, so we shouldn’t have too long to wait to see the results of the company’s efforts to “overhaul the entire manufacturing process”.

It’s also been rumoured that the phone will cost somewhere in the €500 region, which means it’ll be a mid-ranger rather than an outright flagship.

