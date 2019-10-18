Nokia will release a 5G phone before Apple

Details have leaked regarding Nokia’s first-ever 5G phone, and the brand expects to arrive on the new mobile data standard before a big competitor.

Nokia’s trailblazer is set to be called the Nokia 8.2, as revealed by an anonymous tipster to NokiaPowerUser. Furthermore, the same source alleges that the device will run on a Snapdragon 735 (which has not even been released yet), and will be available in three different variants: 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage; 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage; and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Supposedly, one of its rear cameras will have a 64-megapixel sensor.

Related: Best Phones

But the most eye-catching feature is of the course that it’s enabled for 5G connectivty. It’s expected that the handset will be available in the UK from early 2020, which would likely outstrip the iPhones’ search for the same mobile internet standard, which was evidently missing from the iPhone 11 series and so will probably not make an appearance until Autumn 2020. This would put Nokia ahead of Apple when it comes to rolling out the new tech, which could leave iFans feeling a bit miffed to say the least, since the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus have already beaten the fruity brand to the punch.

Related: Android 10

This leaked tidbit comes shortly after the launch of the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 budget phones in the UK (which don’t offer 5G). In our brief hands-on time with the devices we were impressed by the cameras, attractive displays, and value for money. There’s certainly a possibility that these new handsets could even outshine the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola in the budget section of the phones market. You’ll have to check back to our website later for our full reviews to see how they measure up against the rest of the competition.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…