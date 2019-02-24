Nokia is expected to formally unveil the Nokia 9 PureView at MWC 2019 in Barcelona this evening, alongside several more mobile products. The event is being live streamed, so you’ll be able to tune in from wherever you are. Here’s how to watch Nokia’s MWC 2019 launch event.

Nokia 9 Launch Time: When does the event start?

Bad news for Premier League fans − the Nokia 9 launch is scheduled to kick off at 4pm in Barcelona − that’s 3pm GMT.

Smartphone launches tend to take around an hour, but there may also be some surprise announcements at this afternoon’s event, which could extend matters. This means it will clash with the Man Utd vs Liverpool match, and the build-up to the Chelsea vs Man City game too.

We expect Nokia’s video feed to go live a little earlier than the official starting time, so if you’ve got nothing better to do, you can fire the live stream up early, judge the company’s music taste and and hunt for hidden messages in the stage props.

Nokia 9 Launch Live Stream: Watch the event online

You can watch the Nokia 9 launch right here! Let YouTube clip embedded above be your portal to Barcelona.

If you’d rather watch Nokia’s MWC event elsewhere though, it looks like you’re in luck. Follow this link to go to the company’s Facebook event page.

Nokia 9 Launch: What to expect

The headline act of Nokia’s MWC 2019 show will be the Nokia 9 PureView. The handset has leaked innumerable times over the past few weeks, and we have a decent idea of what to expect from it.

The Nokia will feature five rear camera sensors, though we’re not yet sure what purpose each of them will serve. The picture above, which was captured by Finnish professional photographer Konsta Punkka, gives us very high hopes though.

As well as the five cameras, we’re expecting this device to run Android Pie and feature the Snapdragon 845 chipset, with 8GB of RAM.

We’re also expecting to meet a series of mid-range handset’s at today’s event, including the Nokia 6.2.

What are you hoping to see from Nokia at MWC?