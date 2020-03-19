The Nokia 8.3 is the brand’s first ever 5G smartphone

Nokia has unveiled three new smartphones, including the Nokia 8.3, which is the first 5G smartphone from the brand.
Nokia has just launched a clutch of new phones, which range in variety from a basic feature phone to cutting-edge 5G tech. Here are all the key details you need to know.
Nokia 8.3 5G
The Nokia 8.3 is the brand’s first-ever 5G handset, thanks to its Snapdragon 765G chipset with integrated modem.
There are two memory variants: 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Both versions boast a 4500mAh battery.
The device runs on Android 10, but promises to be ready for Android 11 “and beyond”, with longer-term software support now a key pillar of Nokia’s strategy.
The large screen measures 6.81-inches and has a Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels).
There’s a 24-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture embedded in a cutout at the top of the screen. The rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
The starting price for the Nokia 8.3 5G is €599 (~£550)
Nokia 5.3
The Nokia 5.3 runs on the Snapdragon 665 chip, and also runs on the Android 10 operating system.
It has a 6.55-inch display with an HD Plus resolution, wand there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a teardrop notch.
This device also offers a quadruple rear camera, with the sensors being a main 13-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors that perform as a depth sensor and a macro lens.
The starting price for the Nokia 5.3 is €189 (~£175)
Nokia 1.3
The Nokia 1.3 is a budget alternative to the previous two devices, and has significantly lower-grade specifications. This handset has a Snapdragon 210 chipset, with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and it runs on the basic “Go” version of Android 10. The phone packs a 3000mAh battery and a 5.71-inch HD Plus display.
There’s one camera on the front (within a selfie notch) and another on the rear: the former has a 5-megapixel resolution, while the latter has an 8-megapixel resolution.
The starting price for the Nokia 1.3 is €95 (~£90).
Nokia 5310
The Nokia 5310 is a feature phone from Nokia that hearkens to previous “retro” designs from the brand, such as the Nokia 3310 or Nokia 8110.
This handset runs an own-brand Nokia Series 30+ operating system, and has a mere 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage. It’s got a 2.4-inch display with one rear camera of unspecified resolution.
Thanks to its undemanding specifications and 1200mAh battery, it offers 30 days standby time and 20.7 hours of talk time.