Nokia 7.2 renders: Upcoming Moto G7 rival revealed in new images

Nokia has got a next-generation mid-range phone up its sleeve — and new images show what we could expect to see from the smartphone upon release.

The image appears to show a thin device with a circular camera module on the rear featuring three different camera sensors and a fingerprint scanner. NokiaPowerUser claims that the specifications will run to a 6.3-inch screen, a Snapdragon 660 chip and a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. Those specs pack in plenty of potential, so we’ll have to wait and see how it compares to the other mid-range phones released recently. The Nokia 7.2 could be released as soon as September 5.

Related: Best Phones

The predecessor to this device was the Nokia 7.1, which we thought had unfulfilled potential. The HDR screen and the classy design were very impressive, yet overall the device faltered due to sluggish performance and inadequate battery life. Even in general use, apps took a noticeable while to load and the keyboard suffered from lag. The battery struggled to last through a whole day of heavy usage, too. These concerning problems will need to be fixed if the Nokia. 7.2 is to be recommended.

Related: Best Mid-Range Phones

If you’re looking for a new budget phone and you can’t wait for the Nokia 7.2 to come out, then we’ve already selected a few for your consideration. Currently, our top pick is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which partners an excellent 48-megapixel camera with impressive performance, a long-lasting battery and a sharp screen. The Moto G7 Plus is also a good option thanks to its classy hardware and good value, while the Moto G7 Power also boasts phenomenal battery life.

Related: Best Budget Phones

Nokia is also planning for a new flagship to join the range soon. The Nokia 9 PureView will be upgraded to become the brand’s first-ever 5G device and is also expected to boast a Snapdragon 855 chip with upgrades made to its five rear cameras. If you want the best performance possible from a Nokia, this will be the handset to go for.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More