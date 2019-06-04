One of Nokia’s cheapest phones just got a huge Android Pie boost

HMD Global has expanded its portfolio of Android Pie phones, by rolling out the software to the £129.99 Nokia 3. The move means that Pie is now available on 19 Nokia handsets.

Apple had a laugh at Google’s expense over Android fragmentation at this week’s WWDC conference, laughing at the fact that (at last count) Android 9 Pie has currently only made it to 10% of Android devices. iOS 12, meanwhile, is on 85% of compatible devices.

Read our review of the Nokia 3

Of the third-party Android device manufacturers, Nokia has been one of the best with bringing Pie to its customers.

“We’ve been focused on bringing the latest Android experience to every Nokia phone fan – irrespective of the price segment,” said Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s chief product officer.

“This means consumers can expect the latest OS experiences and innovations from Google even in the affordable segment.”

So what’s new in Android 9 Pie?

App Actions streamlines your phone by predicting what you need next. If you connect your headphones, the feature will show you your favourite playlist.

The Slices feature grabs the information you need from your favourite apps and positions it front and centre. For example, searching Lyft will pull up prices and driver ETAs, making that info much faster to access when you need it.

Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness monitors your app usage to prioritise battery usage for the apps you use frequently, and adapt brightness settings the way you usually might do manually.

Read our review of Android 9 Pie

The OS introduces a single home button with smart predictions and user enabled suggestions, as well as gesture navigation to make moving between apps feel more intuitive.

The Digital Wellbeing feature lets you take charge of your digital habits. It presents you with a complete breakdown of how you use your phone, which apps you spend the most time in and how often you check them. It also allows you to set timers for individual apps, helping you to disconnect when you need to.

Related: Best Android phones

Android 9 Pie has already started rolling out to Nokia 3 phones, although when exactly the update hits your phone depends on your mobile provider.