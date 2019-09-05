Nokia goes retro at IFA 2019 with a brand-new flip phone

Since HMD starting building phones under the iconic Nokia moniker it has churned out a number of retreads of classic phones – the Nokia 3310 being the most high-profile. At IFA 2019 it has unveiled another in the form of the Nokia 2720 Flip

As the name suggests, the 2720 is a rebirth of the once common flip phone. However if you’re expecting this to be a modern smartphone powered by Android One like the also revealed Nokia 7.2 then you might be a little disappointed.

While the 2720 Flip has access to smartphone staples like Google Assistant, Facebook and WhatsApp, this is just another device HMD is adding to its Nokia feature phone line.

Still, having not used a flip phone for going on a decade there’s certainly something nostalgic about this. The phone is made from tough plastic, packs a handy screen on the outside for quickly checking the time and a very large keypad. Thanks to those large keys this could be the ideal competitor to a Doro phone.

Like other Nokia feature phones, the 2720 runs KaiOS. This is a basic OS with a number of apps and a large focus on Google services. There’s even a dedicated button for enabling the Google Assistant on the side.

Specs aren’t really the point with phones like this and you won’t see huge amounts of RAM and beefy processors here. The phone on the Qualcomm 205 platform, has 512MB RAM and 4GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD. This is useful if you want to use the phone as a basic MP3 player. There’s a 2-megapixel camera too, and a removable 1500mAh battery.

Nokia reps said this battery has 27 days of standby time making this an ideal choice if you’re looking for a secondary phone to store in the car and even take to festivals. It’ll retail for 89 euros when it’s released later in the year.

