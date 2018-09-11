No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again – Everything we know so far

First teased at the Nintendo Switch reveal event in January 2017, Suda 51 and Grasshopper Manufacture have finally announced the latest entry in the No More Heroes series. Having earned a cult reputation since its inception in 2007, we’re eager to see where Travis Touchdown goes next in this virtual adventure.

What is No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again?

Taking place seven years after the original No More Heroes, Travis Strikes Again will once again star Travis Touchdown, a nerdy bounty hunter with a love for video games and in possession of a heart of gold. Once again starring a cast of ludicrous characters and locations, we’re excited to see what kind of crazy shenanigans Suda 51 has in store for this installment.

No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again release date – when is it coming out?

It will be launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 18, 2019.

No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again story – what’s it about?

We don’t know much about the narrative of Travis Strikes Again thus far, but we can draw a few predictions from the debut trailer. In the aforementioned clip, we see Travis Touchdown barge into a caravan where the vengeful father of Batgirl (the first game’s penultimate boss) is seen playing none other than Hotline Miami. Perhaps we’ll see a crossover?

After a bit of rough and tumble the two find themselves being sucked into the game’s virtual world, where Travis Strikes Again will take place. Knowing this, we could be looking at a version of Tron filled with anime references and innuendo. We expect nothing less from the mind behind Shadows of the Damned and Lollipop Chainsaw.

No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again gameplay – how does it play?

Launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch, it’s safe to assume that Travis’ next adventure will take advantage of the hybrid console. How exactly it will do this remains a mystery, but Suda 51 isn’t one to produce an experience that abides by gaming conventions.

Those expected a fully-fledged sequel to past instalments will be dissapointed by what’s on offer here, and it’s certainly a more experimental entry in the series. Travis Strikes Again will feature seven unique titles as Travis Touchdown finds himself trapping inside a virtual world. To escape, you must best them all.

No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again trailer – how does it play?

First revealed during PAX West 2017, you can check out the debut trailer below:

We also have 15 minutes of gameplay showcasing the variety of titles in Travis Strikes Again:

