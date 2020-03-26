Nintendo teams up with 2K to bring BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM 2 to Switch

Nintendo has revealed that a new deal struck with 2K Games will bring BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM 2 collections to the Nintendo Switch. This news is going to make plenty of handheld gamers very happy.

The titles will be landing on Switch on May 29, but players can already pre-order.

BioShock: The Collection contains all three BioShock titles, with 1 and 2 fully remastered. The XCOM 2 Collection contains the game itself, four DLC packs and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen.

Borderlands Legendary Edition contains Borderlands 1 and 2 as well as Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Each collection can be pre-ordered for £39.99.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing some of our biggest franchises to the Nintendo Switch platform,” said Melissa Bell, senior vice president at 2K.

“These are some of our most successful games and franchises that have captivated millions of fans around the world, and now bringing them to Nintendo Switch means we add an element of mobility to these experiences while getting them in the hands of even more gamers.”

Following the success of the Witcher 3’s Nintendo Switch port, we’re looking forward to seeing how the BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM universes look on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Borderlands particularly offers brilliant opportunities for local and online co-op play. Blitzing through some looting and shooting on your Switch, on-the-go, could be a great way to keep friends entertained on a long journey. Equally the humour of the series seems to fit well with Nintendo’s typically light-hearted ethos.

However, the glaring omission of Borderlands 3 may irk some Switch gamers. While it’s thrilling to be getting access to 2K’s popular shooter series on the Switch, it’s still impossible to play the series’ latest outing on the platform. This new partnership between Nintendo and 2K means we could be likely to see that port in the not-too-distant future.

As it stands, Borderlands 3 is still too valuable a title to be packaged up in a collection and sold at a discount price. 2K are releasing more DLC for Borderlands 3 this week.

