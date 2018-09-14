Nintendo just unveiled the best reason to get Switch Online

Nintendo has announced a new pair of wireless NES controllers that will connect directly to the Nintendo Switch in the same manner as the Joy-Con controllers.

However, before you go rushing to your favourite retailer to grab the retro-themed peripherals, you should know about the catch: In order to buy the $60 controllers you need to be a paid Nintendo Switch online subscriber.

Nintendo says the exclusive release is designed to ensure Online members can “play enhanced NES games the way they’re meant to be played.” They can be attached to the ends of the Switch to charge while the console is in dock mode, and detached for use in single or two-player/co-op experiences.

Unfortunately, reliving the past is about all these pads capable of. You won’t be able to use them in place of Joy-Cons because they don’t have the necessary directional pads. The announcement came during the action-packed Nintendo Direct presentation, which you can watch below.

Unfortunately, shipments of the NES controllers won’t begin until mid-December, so if you’re planning on grabbing these as a Christmas present for your favourite Switch-mate, you might be cutting it a little fine.

The gaming giant is also limiting purchases to one per membership, and you won’t be eligible to buy during a free trial. Pre-orders start on September 18 in the United States. We’re chasing up details on European pricing and availability as we speak.

