Tonight’s long-awaited Nintendo Direct presentation has come to a close, and it saw a flurry of fun and exciting announcements for Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

After being delayed due to a sudden earthquake in Japan last week, the Direct went ahead this evening and, fortunately, many surprises were kept a secret.

The headliner was almost certainly Animal Crossing, with a new title confirmed to be in development for Nintendo Switch with a release planned for 2019.

Isabelle, everyone’s favourite canine secretary, is also confirmed as a playable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Yep. Seriously.

Other big announcements included Luigi’s Mansion 3, Yoshi’s Crafted World and an assortment of Final Fantasy games confirmed for the hybrid console.

The presentation saw the announcement of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles HD, World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Final Fantasy 15: Pocket Edition and Final Fantasy 12: Zodiac Age.

To top it all off, Final Fantasy 7, 9, 10 and 10-2 will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019. That’s a scary amount of JRPG goodness on the way.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

Oh, and Cities: Skylines is out now on Nintendo Switch, and includes all of the available expansions at no extra cost. Nintendo continues its streak of bringing your favourite games to the console at the snap of its fingers.

We’ve compiled the complete list of announcements from tonight’s Nintendo Direct below, or you can catch up directly without leaving this page.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn for Nintendo 3DS

Mario and Luigi’s Bowser’s Inside Journey + Bowser Jr’s Journey

Luigi’s Mansion for Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch Blasters for Nintendo 3DS

Splatoon 2 Version 4.0 Update

Mega Man 11 (supports amiibo for items/free demo out now)

Mario Tennis Aces receives major new update

Capcom Beat Em Up Bundle coming to Nintendo Switch (Total of 7 Games)

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe coming to Nintendo Switch (164+ levels)



Katamari Damacy REROLL for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Online Service launching September 19th, 2018 (members receive exclusive offers – more info to come)

NES Controller for Nintendo Switch

Pokemon Let’s GO Pikachu and Let’s GO Eevee details and information – Secret Techniques, Hairstyles and other adorable stuff

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection coming to Switch on November 2. All amiibo figures are compatible and Ganon is a playable character

Super Mario Party launching on October 5

GAME Freak is developing a new RPG although title is still unconfirmed.

Cities Skylines coming to Switch with both expansions – out today

DAEMON x Machina – new gameplay footage and mechanical details

Yoshi’s Crafted World releases in Spring 2019

Asmmodee digital – leader in card and board games are bringing popular tabletop games to Switch – The Lord of the Rings Card Game, Pandemic, Carcassonne.

Civilization 6 for Nintendo Switch

Starlink: Battle for Atlas with Starfox confirmed as Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The World Ends With You – Final Remix receives new ‘Final Day’ mode

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country available to expansion pass holders from September 14th.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch with new online play, features and mores.

World of Final Fantasy is being ported to Nintendo Switch with a new feature called ‘Avatar Change.’ and a Maxima subtitle. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon and FF12: Zodiac Age on Switch in 2019

Final Fantasy 7, 9, 10 and 10-2 coming to Switch.

Super Smash Bros Nintendo Switch Ultimate Edition Bundle – includes download code and special console decals and controllers – launching November 16th ahead of the game.

Animal Crossing Switch – Isabelle is a character in Smash. New Animal Crossing confirmed for 2019

Any exciting announcements catch your fancy? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.