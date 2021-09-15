Nintendo Switch Bluetooth audio support is finally here

In news that literally none of us were expecting, Nintendo has added Bluetooth audio support to the Nintendo Switch.

The Kyoto-based gaming giant spring the news on everyone via a casual tweet, stating that “The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output.”

Nintendo Switch Bluetooth audio is a feature many have been crying out for ever since the console launched in early 2017. Yet every major chance Nintendo had to issue such an update was seemingly passed over.

Most recently, that included the launch of a whole new model in the Nintendo Switch OLED. Still, we heard nothing.

Now Nintendo Switch Bluetooth audio is finally here via a system update. Just check System settings > System and hit the System Update button to initiate the download.

Nintendo has issued a new Customer Support page to accompany its latest update, running through How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.

It also outlines some of the limitations of the Switch console’s newfound Bluetooth abilities. For example, only one Bluetooth audio device can be paired to the Switch at a time, though up to 10 can be saved to the system.

Bluetooth microphones aren’t supported either, though Nintendo has always herded its users towards the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app for officially sanctioned voice chat.

Perhaps more of an issue for some will be the fact that you can only pair two controllers to the Switch while using Bluetooth audio. You’ll also lose any Bluetooth audio connections when starting up a local wireless multiplayer game.

In a brief test I was able to connect my Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 to my first generation Nintendo Switch, though there was the usual degree of lag.