Nintendo reveals Control Cloud Version for the Switch – here’s how to get it

Nintendo has just stealth dropped a Mini Direct and at the same time revealed a potential game-changer for AAA gaming on the Switch. Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version is now available to download from the Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo has previously dabbled in cloud gaming, recently releasing titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7 as cloud releases in Japan. Now, it seems the technology is ready to be expanded in the West, with Remedy’s Control kicking things off.

You can download the launcher for Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version right now from the eShop and it’s completely free. The launcher will let you “test the availability and quality of service for your region,” and that’s all – so don’t get too excited when you visit the eShop and see “Free Download.”

To get the full game, you’ll need to purchase an Access Pass once you’ve downloaded the free launcher. According to The Verge, the Access Pass costs $39.99 – we’ll update this page with UK pricing as soon as we have it.

Using the launcher to let users test their speeds seems like a smart move given Nintendo states you need a “a persistent high-speed internet connection to play the game.”

This move could be the start of something massive for the Nintendo Switch, with many a rallying cry from gamers hoping Xbox Game Pass streaming would eventually make its way to the portable console. Instead, Nintendo seems to be taking its own initiative rather than relying on Xbox.

Nintendo’s streaming utilises the Ubitus GameCloud service, which offers a streaming solution much like xCloud, Google Stadia and Amazon’s Luna. The service could potentially enable almost any AAA game to playable on the Nintendo Switch, which we be a godsend given the compromises required to currently make said games run on the lower-powered machine as seen with the The Witcher 3. CyberPunk 2077 on Switch anyone? We’ve got our fingers crossed.

