Google’s new tool will make it easier to edit screenshots in your browser

Google is all set to unveil a new editing tool that will make it easier to mark up screenshots you’ve taken with the Chrome browser.

The new screenshot editor tool was uncovered in the coding, and it indicates that the new feature will shortly arrive on the Chrome browser for Android. There’s not any detail about what kind of editing you can do to the images yet, but XDA Developers reports that it is likely to include a mark-up option for annotating captured images. A similar editing tool has recently been rolled out to Google Photos, so perhaps the tool could reach more Google apps in the near future.

The new feature will likely come in handy for communication, but it’s only a minor update compared to the recent software work that Google has done with Android 10. The new mobile operating system first saw the light of day in September, and has been steadily adopted by more and more Android handsets since its launch. Among the most highly anticipated features before launch were Dark Theme, Focus Mode, and Live Caption — and so we put the software on review to see if it delivers on its promise.

In our review of Android 10, we found the changes to be modest rather than revolutionary, and although the update was stable, some of the new features seemed to be unready or at least lacking polish. That being said, it holds one particularly useful new trick up its sleeve that’s called Live Transcribe, which efficiently converts text to speech, and so functions as a very convenient time-saving device when you’re taking notes. We hope the functionality of the new screenshot editor in Chrome is just as well-honed when it rolls out to devices at an unspecified point in the future.

