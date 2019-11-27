Google Photos now lets you quickly doodle on your snaps

The Google Photos app now lets you mark up the images you’ve saved to it, a handy new feature that could save you some time.

If you’ve been frustrated by the lack of an option allowing you to doodle, annotate or scrawl on the images that are saved on Google’s cloud, then you’re in luck: a new tool lets you do just that.

It’s immediately accessible via a button with a squiggle icon underneath whichever picture you happen to be looking at, and the drawing tool is available with two different brush thickness options and seven different colours: black, white, red, yellow, green, blue, and purple.

The update to the popular images app is rolling out now, Google has confirmed, so we’re looking forward to scribbling away to our heart’s content.

Up until this year, all of Google’s own-brand Pixel phones were eligible to store unlimited images in original quality with Photos, which was a major attraction.

But unfortunately, the launch of the Google Pixel 4 put an end to this benefit, with Pixel phones now limited to the same rules as every other handset — unlimited pictures in ‘high quality’ for free, which is nonetheless a very appealing prospect — especially now that image editing tools are joining the app.

Apart from this small compromise to the Google Pixel 4, we were generally impressed with the device, albeit with one big exception. The camera is once again excellent, one of the very best that’s available to buy, and the software is also appealingly intuitive.

But what really let down this device was its underwhelming battery life. A mere 2800mAh capacity seems startlingly restrictive for a high-end smartphone, let alone when you factor in the additional demands of a display with a substantially higher refresh rate than the norm (90Hz rather than 60Hz).

