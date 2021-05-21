New Pixel 6 renders show off the new design and dual camera array

New renders of the Pixel 6 have given us our latest look at the Google phone. The images come courtesy of OnLeaks (via 91mobiles) and appear just one day after the tipster shared renders of the rumoured Pixel 6 Pro.

The images show a new design for the Pixel line, with a bold white and orange dual-tone finish, separated by a wide, black camera module.

According to the leaks, the Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch flat display with a punch-hole selfie camera in the centre and will have dimensions of 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm.

There’ll be two camera sensors on the back, along with a third “small and unknown third sensor” next to the LED flash.

Image: OnLeaks via 91mobiles

The phone will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor, bottom-firing stereo speakers and a USB Type-C port, as well as support for wireless charging.

OnLeaks also teamed up with Digit to share renders of the anticipated Pixel 6 Pro – the successor to Google’s XL line.

What about the Pixel 6 Pro?

The phone appears to share the 6’s orange and white design, but will boast a larger 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display and could support a high refresh rate. The phone has dimensions of 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm.

The Pro will also share the Pixel 6’s punch-hole selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor, but is expected to pack one more camera than the standard Pixel. The triple array will reportedly include a wide angle sensor, a periscope telephoto sensor, along with a third unknown camera next to the flash.

Image: OnLeaks via Digit

Last week, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech shared similar renders he claimed were created based on “actual images of the device”.

These too featured a white and orange dual-tone design, along with a champagne variant. Prosser also reported a dual camera on the 6 and a triple array on the 6 Pro, as well as an under-display fingerprint sensor, all of which have since been backed up by OnLeaks claims.

For more on Google’s smartphone range, make sure to check out our reviews of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.