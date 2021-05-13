Huge Pixel 6 leak may reveal radical redesign and new Pro model

The Google Pixel 6 could see a major, somewhat radical and much needed new design for the range, according to new renders published online today.

A new report also claims Google is going back to two flagship phones for 2021 after launching only one Pixel 5. With the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, the company may also ditch the XL branding this time around.

The ever-more-prolific Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech has published purported images of the phone, mocked up by a trusty render artist partner after he was sent “actual images of the device” including hands-on pics. Right now we’re still taking the images with a grain of salt, but Prosser’s CV in this regard is becoming pretty impressive.

The images show a three-tone design that incorporates black, white and a nice burnt orange at the top of the device, which seems to take its lead from the Pixel 4 design. Other colour variants are coming too, including a “champagne” one that looks “way to be good to be Google” and might command a pretty penny.

Image credit: Jon Prosser

There’s also a massive camera bump that spreads across the width of the phone. On the Pixel 6 there’ll be a dual camera and on the larger Pixel 6 Pro there’s be three cameras, judging by the images. Prosser says he doesn’t have access to spec sheets so isn’t sure which camera does what at this point.

Moving to the front of the phone, Google appears to be reducing the large bezels we’ve seen on some recent Pixel models and there may even be an under-display fingerprint sensor this time around too, joining many of the other Android rivals to adopt the tech.

The relaunch comes amid rumours the Pixel 6 will be the first device on a brand new Google-made chipset called the GS101 (Google Silicon) (via 9to5Google), which might explain the extra effort Google has made to overhaul the design. The Pixel range has become decidedly stale in recent years and even the Pixel 5 looks decidedly old hat.

Image credit: Jon Prosser

There’s no indication this phone will arrive as soon as Google I/O next week. We’d expect it to git the usual timescale with an autumn launch, joining the best Android phones.

Do you like the look of this potential Pixel? Do you reckon it’s legit? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.