New Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks arriving next week, including one total newcomer

Nintendo keeps finding new ways to breathe new life into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which launched alongside the Switch console in 2017, and before that had existed in standard form for the Wii U since 2014.

On August 4, the company will add a further eight tracks to the game, the second wave of DLC content that’ll see 48 new courses added to the iconic kart racing game. The first wave arrived in March.

Gamers will need a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription in order to access the DLC at no extra cost. However, they can also be purchased outright, in bundles from the Nintendo eShop.

The new bundle of tracks are based upon classics from previous releases in the long-running franchise, including from the SNES, Wii, N64, DS, Game Boy Advance and the recent Tour mobile game.

However, there is one brand new course making its debut within this DLC release. The ice-cream based level called Sky-High Sundae, which is “filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn”, Nintendo says.

Gamers will hope the new tracks inspire a little more excitement than the previous wave, which proved somewhat underwhelming. The tracks are divided into two new cups and the full details are as follows:

Turnip Cup

Tour New York Minute – Zip past towering skyscrapers and enjoy a scenic drive through the park in this Big Apple-inspired course originating from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

SNES Mario Circuit 3 – Drift your way around tight corners and avoid the Warp Pipes in this classic course that originated in Super Mario Kart on Super NES.

N64 Kalimari Desert – This desert race features frequent run-ins with an old-fashioned steam locomotive that crosses the course – be careful not to cause any delays!

DS Waluigi Pinball – Launch, bump and weave across this course themed after a giant pinball table, complete with colourful lights and sounds. Just try not to tilt!

Propeller Cup

Tour Sydney Sprint – Soak up the sunshine as you soar above the bay and cruise around the sights in this course that originated in Mario Kart Tour.

GBA Snow Land – Try not to slip and slide on this wintry course from Mario Kart: Super Circuit. Just remember: Cooler heads will prevail.

Wii Mushroom Gorge – This course features an underground cavern, deep chasms and giant mushrooms to spring off of – make sure you land safely!

Sky-High Sundae – The competition may heat up, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chill out in this sweet race, which is filled with larger-than-life desserts at nearly every turn. Prove you’re number one under the sun(dae) in this debut course!

There’ll be six waves of DLC overall, which will eventually double the number of courses available when the game launched in 2017.