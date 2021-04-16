New iPad Pro will have power ‘on par’ with M1 Macs – report

One of the most seasoned Apple watchers on the block is tempering expectations for next week’s April 20 Spring Loaded event, where new hardware is set to be announced.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, perhaps the most in-the-know Apple reporter in recent history, says there’ll be nothing “particularly innovative” or “extraordinary” on show during the keynote event.

In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Gurman says “iterative” updates to the iPad Pro line will include those with a mini-LED display, as speculation has previously suggested.

“Nothing that you’re going to see next week is going to new particularly innovative,” Gurman says in the clip (below). “There’s nothing extraordinary we haven’t seen before from Apple or anyone else. These are more iterative updates… besides the iMac, which is going to be a big deal.”

Related: Best iPad

Considering Apple has reportedly been working on this display tech – which enables greater contrast ratios and brightness – for quite a number of years, the might well argue that it is extraordinary and particularly innovative when it takers the stage next Tuesday.

Gurman also says the “big thing” will be an updated processor that’s “on par with some of the much faster chipsets in some of the latest M1 Macs.” He says an updated port will enable faster syncing and connection to more accessories, while there’ll also be a much-improved camera system.

The reporter also spoke of his expectation for the first iMacs with M1 chips and the AirTags item trackers that have been in the offing for over a year. There was no mention of the Apple TV or new AirPods, but that doesn’t mean Apple will not announce them.

You can see Gurman’s full comments on the matter below

We’ll have full coverage of the Apple Spring Loaded event next Tuesday and will be going hands on with the latest releases at the earliest possible opportunity. Join us, won’t you? It starts at 6pm BST on Tuesday April 20.