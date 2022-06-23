 large image

New Dell Inspiron Plus Series of laptops and 2-in-1s announced

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Dell has announced the availability of a new Dell Inspiron Plus Series of laptops and 2-in-1s, which are here now to contend for the best laptop title.

The Dell Inspiron 14 and 16 Plus provide a compact footprint whilst levelling up the media playback experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, the latter bostered by a set of quad speakers. In the case of the 16-inch model, you also get a a larger 16:10 aspect ratio and can specify a 3K resolution display.

It also packs the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, backed by 4800 MHz DDR5 memory.

Prices start from £899 for the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus and £929 for the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus.

Next up on the roster is the Dell Inspiron 14 and 16. These laptops come with 16:10 aspect ratio displays, and a choice of 12th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors with Radeon Graphics.

Dell also mentions the presence of AI-based noise reduction technology for reducing background noise. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts from £649, while the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts from £669.

Finally we have the Dell Inspiron 14 and 16 2-in-1. These latest hybrids come with a 16:10 aspect ratio display and a selection of 12th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors with Radeon Graphics. The 14-inc model features a 14% larger touchpad. You also get an optional active pen for a silky pairing-free writing experience.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts from £749, while the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts from £929.

All of these new Dell Inspiron Plus Series laptops are available to purchase from the Dell website in EMEA regions from today.

