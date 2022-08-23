 large image

New 16-inch MacBook Pro M2 might not be as Pro as expected

Apple will release the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with its new M2 chip in early 2023, according to a reliable supply chain source, but they probably won’t feature the new M2 Pro chip.

While Apple technically launched an M2-powered MacBook Pro at WWDC 2022 in early June, it’s widely held to be a bit of a placeholder, with an old 13-inch design and the same M2 chip as the current MacBook Air M2. Many are holding out for what they perceive to be the real M2 MacBook Pro, with 14 and 16-inch options and an even faster M2 Pro chip.

Cue Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been a reliable analyst of all things Apple for years now. Kuo has just offered his take on the rumoured next-generation MacBook Pro via Twitter.

Kuo claims that the all-new MacBook Pro models will enter production in the fourth quarter of 2022, complete with Apple’s latest M2 chip. That chip will, however, be built using the same “5nm advanced node” as the first M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

We’re expecting to see Apple switching to a smaller and more efficient 3nm process for the M2 Pro chip. Various reports have suggested that this 3nm M2 Pro chip will make an appearance in the next MacBook Pro models.

If Kuo’s comments are on the money (as they often are), however, then the forthcoming flagship MacBook Pro launch won’t see the debut of this step-up chip.

