Netflix’s latest original series will help you forget the price hike

The Office star Steve Carrell will front a new Netflix original series centred upon the notion of a Space Force branch of the US military, proposed by President Donald J. Trump.

The Space Force series will centre on the men and women who have been tasked with getting the so-called 6th branch of the military off the ground. Quite far off the ground as it happens.

No other details are known yet, beyond the involvement of Carrell and Greg Daniels who is known for his writing, producing and directing work on The Office US, as well as its NBC stablemate Parks & Recreation.

In an announcement trailer set to the theme to 2001: A Space Odyssey, Netflix builds anticipation admirably. Let the hilarity commence:

“On June 18th, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a sixth major division of the United States Armed Forces. The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks. Or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

There’s no news yet on when the series will air on Netflix, or who else will star alongside Carrell, whose signature role came as Michael Scott in The Office US.

The announcement comes with Netflix under fire for raising prices in the United States. The price of its most popular streaming tier is going up for $2 with immediate effect. UK prices remain unchanged.

“We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” Netflix said in a statement.

While the company has been accused of lacking quality control while spending a reported $13 billion on original programming in 2018, this one is likely to be a hit among the company’s 137 million subscribers around the world.

