Netflix just hiked up the price of its Premium plan by a whopping 20%

Netflix has just raised prices for UK customers, with the move coming a matter of months after it did the same in the US.

Netflix’s Standard plan has gone up to £8.99 per month (from £7.99, representing a 12.5% increase), and the Premium plan has gone up to £11.99 per month (from £9.99, representing a whopping 20% increase). The price of its Basic plan remains the same, at £5.99.

New customers looking to sign up to Netflix have to pay the higher fees immediately. If you’re an existing customer, the price rise will come into force when your next bill is due.

“We change our prices from time to time to reflect the significant investments we’ve made in new TV shows and films, as well as improvements to our product,” Netflix said.

“We have more than 50 productions planned in the UK this year, including new seasons of Black Mirror, Sex Education and After Life. Our basic membership will remain at the same price, ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy our content.”

The price hike wasn’t exactly unexpected.

Netflix raised prices for US customers earlier this year, with the Basic plan going up to $9 per month (from $8), the Standard plan going up to $13 per month (from $11), and the Premium plan going up to $16 per month (from $14). Prices in the US went up by between 12.5% and 18.2%.

And it March, it emerged that Netflix was testing price increases for UK-based customers. Some users reported seeing different prices for Netflix’s three subscription tiers at different times: £6.99/£9.99/£12.99; £5.99/£8.99/£11.99; and £5.99/£7.99/£9.99.

“We are testing slightly different prices to better understand how members value Netflix,” a spokesperson said at the time. “Not everyone will see this test and we may never roll out these specific prices beyond this test.”

Unfortunately for any Netflix customers out there who are so angry that they’re seriously considering switching to the newly announced Apple TV Plus, that streaming service hasn’t yet got a launch date or pricing.