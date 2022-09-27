 large image

Netflix opens mobile games studio in Helsinki

Jon Mundy

Netflix has opened its own internal mobile games studio, in a further sign that it means business in the gaming space.

The streaming giant has announced that its is establishing an internal games studio in Helsinki, Finland. Marko Lastikka, formerly of Zynga, has been tasked with heading up the studio.

“This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that will bring a variety of delightful and deeply engaging original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of members around the world,” said Netflix VP of Game Studios Amir Rahimi.

Helsinki is a key city in the development of the multi-billion dollar mobile gaming industry. It’s the home of Angry Birds developer Rovio, while the grandaddy of mobile gaming Nokia is based close by in Espoo.

Netflix itself already owns a games studio in the city, having bought Next Games earlier in the year.

The streaming company also bought American developer Night School Studio, which previously made indie hit Oxenfree, in 2021. In early 2022, Netflix acquired Texas-based casual game outfit Boss Fight Entertainment.

While this latest announcement marks the fourth games studio to fall under the Netflix banner, it’s the first to have been started up from scratch.

The company branched out into gaming with the launch of Netflix Games back in November 2021. Netflix subscribers can download and play ad-free games on their phones through the Netflix app.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.