 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Here’s why Netflix ads might not be as bad as you fear

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix is gearing up to launch its first ad-supported viewing tier, but the streaming giant is reportedly keen to ensure their presence doesn’t affect the viewing experience of everything in the library.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Netflix isn’t going to place ads within its original movies, or kids content, which could be an important distinction for viewers opting for what’s likely to be a more affordable option.

The people ‘familiar with the plans’ say Netflix has informed its partners that those two stables will remain ad-free, at least initially. The decision is being made, partially, to “allay the concerns” of some of Hollywood’s top directors, who’re increasingly signing up to make films for Netflix.

In terms of kids content, that decision is more due to studios refusing to let the company run the ads, the report says. However, it’ll also ease the concerns of parents, perhaps, who’re less willing to expose the young’uns to various ads for toys and video games, etc..

The report says Netflix is still finalising the plans, but at the moment it’s tentatively scheduled to launch early next year, for cheaper than the current platform. Although it’s entirely plausible that Netflix will put the price of the ad-free tiers up and simply replace the lowest price with the ad-supported plan, which won’t have access to offline downloads either.

How it all shakes out will be intriguing considering Netflix was, for the longest time, staunchly against adding advertisements to its streaming proposition. In fact, the company considered it against its core principles, alongside the whole-series episode drops.

However, the recent downturn in subscribers (many would argue is artificially inflated by just how quickly it went up during the pandemic) has forced the company to act and right the ship. The recently amended stance on password-sharing also reflects the panic at Netflix HQ right now.

You might like…

Sound and Vision: Can Prime Video’s new look take advantage of Netflix’s woes?

Sound and Vision: Can Prime Video’s new look take advantage of Netflix’s woes?

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Binge and bust? Why it’s time for Netflix shows to go weekly

Binge and bust? Why it’s time for Netflix shows to go weekly

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Ads? Live shows? Netflix is failing, its saviour is the TV model it tried to replace

Ads? Live shows? Netflix is failing, its saviour is the TV model it tried to replace

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.