Here’s why Netflix ads might not be as bad as you fear

Netflix is gearing up to launch its first ad-supported viewing tier, but the streaming giant is reportedly keen to ensure their presence doesn’t affect the viewing experience of everything in the library.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Netflix isn’t going to place ads within its original movies, or kids content, which could be an important distinction for viewers opting for what’s likely to be a more affordable option.

The people ‘familiar with the plans’ say Netflix has informed its partners that those two stables will remain ad-free, at least initially. The decision is being made, partially, to “allay the concerns” of some of Hollywood’s top directors, who’re increasingly signing up to make films for Netflix.

In terms of kids content, that decision is more due to studios refusing to let the company run the ads, the report says. However, it’ll also ease the concerns of parents, perhaps, who’re less willing to expose the young’uns to various ads for toys and video games, etc..

The report says Netflix is still finalising the plans, but at the moment it’s tentatively scheduled to launch early next year, for cheaper than the current platform. Although it’s entirely plausible that Netflix will put the price of the ad-free tiers up and simply replace the lowest price with the ad-supported plan, which won’t have access to offline downloads either.

How it all shakes out will be intriguing considering Netflix was, for the longest time, staunchly against adding advertisements to its streaming proposition. In fact, the company considered it against its core principles, alongside the whole-series episode drops.

However, the recent downturn in subscribers (many would argue is artificially inflated by just how quickly it went up during the pandemic) has forced the company to act and right the ship. The recently amended stance on password-sharing also reflects the panic at Netflix HQ right now.