Netflix lets DVD rental customers keep final discs

Netflix is offering an additional, final bonus for its loyal DVD rental customers when the company’s physical media delivery service shuts down in the United States next month.

The streaming pioneer will stop shipping discs out on September 29 and already told remaining customers they can enter a draw to receive up to 10 random discs from their queue, if they opt-in before August 29.

Now Netflix says users will be able to keep hold of any discs shipped out to them during this final period, should they wish.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the @DVDNetflix account wrote: “By the way, a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there: We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like!”

Initially, Netflix had told users to anticipate the fun in seeing how many discs arrived with that final shipment. However, it omitted the fact those discs were keepers.

“After 25 years of movies in the mail, we’re approaching the end of our final season. We really appreciate that you’re sharing movie nights with us until the last day,” the company told subscribers in an email. “Let’s have some fun for our finale! The “fun” is in seeing just how many discs arrive. Rather than receiving a set amount of extra DVDs, there’s no indication of how many will arrive until they show up in their respective red envelopes. Supplies are limited and the final shipping date for all discs, including these random extras, is September 29.”

Netflix shipped 5.2 billion discs in the US in 25 years and once had 40 million unique subscribers. Even as recently as 2020, there were still two million receiving discs in the US.

The last time Brits had a DVD by post business of note was in 2017 when Amazon shut down the Lovefilm service it purchased in 2011.

It’s been a rough month for the humble makeshift frisbees and drinks coasters after Disney revealed Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would be the last time it would release a movie on disc in Australia.