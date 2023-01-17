 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix has a seriously sexy new iPhone app

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has a new iPhone app and it’s safe to say it’s quite the looker.

The update was revealed Monday by the engineer Janum Trivedi on Twitter, with a video showcasing incredibly fluid animations, an improved user interface, and a billboard-like featured title when users open the app.

According to Trivedi, the app has now shipped and the update is available from the Apple App Store. From the video preview, the app looks much more suited browsing content in portrait orientation and provides a lovely overall visual boost.

Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV Deal

Samsung The Frame 32-inch QLED TV Deal

Samsung’s The Frame is one of the most stylish TVs you can buy, thanks to its picture frame borders, and it’s just received a significant discount over at Argos while stocks last.

  • Argos
  • Lowest Price Yet
  • Now £261.75
View Deal

For instance, the larger billboard greeting users when they launch Netflix gives users the opportunity to hit play on that suggested content, or add it to their list. Tapping the larger thumbnail image takes them to the information page, with cast and crew information, as well as an auto-playing trailer and synopsis.

The new app includes neat animations as you tap to expand new content, while users can also use the pull down gesture to return to the carousel of content. The app also uses the parallax effect, meaning the artwork appears to shift slightly as the iPhone is tilted in different directions.

Also, the new app makes it easier to switch between movies and TV shows with tabs at the top of the page. That refreshes the suggested content too. The engineer also says the new wallpaper gradients bordering the thumbnails are are dynamically created based upon the show or movie’s artwork. You can see the changes in the video embedded in the tweet below.

Here are the improvements in the words of the engineer, who no longer appears to be working at Netflix judging by his Twitter bio.

• New billboard layout responds as you move your device, with a subtle lighting effect
• Beautiful wallpaper gradients that are created on-the-fly from the art
• A new card transition that’s fully interruptible/interactive
• New launch/profile animations, haptics, and more!

Janum Trivedi on Twitter.

All in all, it’s a very attractive upgrade and it’s good to see Netflix putting this level of effort into the app for the smallest displays its content is seen on.

You might like…

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Chris Smith 2 weeks ago
What is Profile Transfer on Netflix? The new feature explained

What is Profile Transfer on Netflix? The new feature explained

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.