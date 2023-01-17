Netflix has a seriously sexy new iPhone app

Netflix has a new iPhone app and it’s safe to say it’s quite the looker.

The update was revealed Monday by the engineer Janum Trivedi on Twitter, with a video showcasing incredibly fluid animations, an improved user interface, and a billboard-like featured title when users open the app.

According to Trivedi, the app has now shipped and the update is available from the Apple App Store. From the video preview, the app looks much more suited browsing content in portrait orientation and provides a lovely overall visual boost.

For instance, the larger billboard greeting users when they launch Netflix gives users the opportunity to hit play on that suggested content, or add it to their list. Tapping the larger thumbnail image takes them to the information page, with cast and crew information, as well as an auto-playing trailer and synopsis.

The new app includes neat animations as you tap to expand new content, while users can also use the pull down gesture to return to the carousel of content. The app also uses the parallax effect, meaning the artwork appears to shift slightly as the iPhone is tilted in different directions.

Also, the new app makes it easier to switch between movies and TV shows with tabs at the top of the page. That refreshes the suggested content too. The engineer also says the new wallpaper gradients bordering the thumbnails are are dynamically created based upon the show or movie’s artwork. You can see the changes in the video embedded in the tweet below.

Here are the improvements in the words of the engineer, who no longer appears to be working at Netflix judging by his Twitter bio.

• New billboard layout responds as you move your device, with a subtle lighting effect

• Beautiful wallpaper gradients that are created on-the-fly from the art

• A new card transition that’s fully interruptible/interactive

• New launch/profile animations, haptics, and more! Janum Trivedi on Twitter.

All in all, it’s a very attractive upgrade and it’s good to see Netflix putting this level of effort into the app for the smallest displays its content is seen on.