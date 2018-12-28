Black Mirror: Bandersnatch interactive movie now streaming on Netflix

The rumours were true; there’s a new Black Mirror special available on Netflix, where you get to choose your own adventure.

The one-off holiday special called Bandersnatch, enables viewers to select options that determine the course of the narrative. It is set in Britain in the summer of 1984 and follows a programmer’s efforts to adapt the novel Bandersnatch into a video game.

Viewers will have to select options when they present themselves, either by clicking or tapping the display. Your decisions will lead you to one of five possible endings, Netflix says. When that happens, your character will wake up in bed and you’ll start the adventure all over again, with the opportunity to make better/different choices.

The first decisions you make are designed to familiarise yourself with the concept, such as which cereal you want for breakfast, or which cassette you want to listen to on the bus. After that, things get a little more consequential. You’re on the clock and, just like the game itself, you’ll need to choose your character’s pathway within 10 seconds.

Here’s the trailer, but you can begin watching here:

Netflix has been testing the interactive tech on a number of children’s shows like Puss In Boots, but given Black Mirror’s rabid fanbase this one will surely come under much more scrutiny. The release comes after speculation in October that Charlie Booker’s Black Mirror would make use of Netflix’s interactive abilities.

Unfortunately, it’s not available on all devices just now. The Chromecast dongle and the Apple TV are among those missing out. The drama also isn’t available to download for offline viewing.

Have you watched/played Bandersnatch yet? Does it live up to Black Mirror’s high standards? Would you like to see more of these interactive episodes from Netflix? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.