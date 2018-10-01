Netflix to allow Black Mirror fans to choose their own dystopian adventure?

Netflix is plotting a choose your own adventure-style episode of Black Mirror, according to reports on Monday.

While the company has been experimenting with flexible narratives for children’s programming for a while, Bloomberg sources say it is planning to boldly go where none of its adult shows have gone – and before the end of the year.

Black Mirror is seen as the perfect candidate for an experiment where viewers will be able to choose the ending, as it it has long parodied (albeit with a little too much realism for some tech pessimists) the effects of modern and future technology.

Fans of Charlie Brooker’s brainchild won’t have long to wait, according to the report, as a choose your own adventure episode is scheduled to be part of fifth season of the show. That’s expected to drop in December.

The interactive stories will be ‘more complex’ than the options Netflix affords to kids with shows like Puss in Book, or the highly-anticipated animated Minecraft show it worked on with troubled studio Telltale Games.

The Bloomberg report on Monday claims Black Mirror is just one of several experiments with ‘live-action interactive programming’ Netflix has lined-up. It is also working on two more adaptations of video games, which will offer viewers narrative choices.

Black Mirror has proved a big hit for Netflix since making the switch from its original home on Channel 4 in the UK. Now it seems the hit show is about to embrace a new frontier. Providing Black Mirror continues to deliver the goods for Netflix, and creator Charlie Brooker maintains the motivation, we can expect more series beyond the fifth and perhaps more interactive episodes to boot.

