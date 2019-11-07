The team behind Nest Wifi has taken to the Google blog to let us in on how each of them sets up their individual home network.

Google unveiled Nest Wifi at its Made by Google event last month. The brand touted the router as the Nest-branded successor to Google Wifi and, with an improved design and new speakers, it’s very much a sequel.

Google has collected stories from the engineers behind the new Nest Wifi router and their uniquely mapped-out homes to offer users tips on how best to set up their home Wi-Fi networks.

Read on to hear how Google employees position their routers to get the most out of Nest Wifi.

Product manager Pushkar Sharma, who lives in a huge 1300-square-foot house with a large backyard says she put a Nest Wifi point in her daughters bedroom to improve connection speeds around the house and into the garden. This way Sharma can keep her router in her garage where her cable drops in without having to put up with low speeds where the connection won’t reach.

Product marketing manager Shea Ritchie actually combined her Nest Wifi kit with her old Google Wifi setup. Ritchie lives in an old San Francisco apartment with high ceilings and thick walls and keeps her router next to her TV as she relies on Wi-Fi for streaming shows.

She keeps her Nest Wifi point in the other end of the apartment next to her bed and an older Google Wifi point in her boyfriend’s home office to strengthen signal there.

Product manager Sanjay Noronha has a U-shaped house with stucco walls – “a big no-no for Wi-Fi signal”.

Noronha gets around the issue by keeping his Nest Wifi router at one end of the U and a Nest Wifi point in the kitchen, at the other end.

To hear more from Google’s engineers and for tips on getting the most out of your router, check out Google’s blog post.

