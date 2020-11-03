Motorola’s next budget 5G phone might be the Moto G 5G

Motorola’s rumoured next budget 5G smartphone is the Moto G 5G. Details have surfaced regarding the design, camera and even the chipset that’ll power it.

According to tweets by Adam Conway and Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, the new Motorola phone will include a 60Hz, 6.66-inch, 2400 x 1080 display, a punch hole camera in the middle and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G 5G is also set to feature a triple camera layout with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera will be 16MP, but will use pixel binning to create 4MP images.

Like the Moto G 5G Plus, the Moto G 5G will include a dedicated Google Assistant button. While we enjoyed having quick access to the assistant with the Moto G 5G Plus, we also noted in our review that it would be even better if this button were customisable. Hopefully, we’ll see this upgrade on the Moto G 5G.

Read our review of the Moto G 5G Plus

The budget smartphone will also include an SD card slot and an NFC reader. The Moto G 5G will also reportedly be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (via XDA Developers).

The Snapdragon 750G is a mid-range processor designed to bring next-gen 5G connectivity to the more affordable end of the market.

The 750G, which was unveiled just last month, is fitted with the X52 5G modem which provides support for both sub 6GHz and mmWave, as well as Wi-Fi 6 ready features.

Related: Best cheap phones

The chipset is also packed with gaming features, including Game Color Plus and Adreno HDR Fast Blend, the latter of which offers support for True HDR gaming.

Motorola has yet to confirm any of these details, so we’ll have to wait to find out more about the Moto G 5G.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …