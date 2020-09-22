Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G brings 5G to the masses

Chris Smith |

Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range 750G processor that will bring 5G connectivity to an even greater number of smartphones.

The new 7-series SoC includes the X52 5G modem, which brings support for the two key forms of next-gen data connectivity – sub 6GHz and mmWave. The US chipmaker is also promising support for Wi-Fi 6 ready features.

As well as support for the latest online connectivity, Qualcomm’s pitch to gamers also includes support for True HDR gaming thanks to the Adreno HDR Fast Blend tech. It also offers the Game Color Plus tech from the Snapdragon Elite Gaming tech.

Related: Best mid-range smartphones 2020

Behind the branding, the SoC is comprised of the new Adreno 619 GPU, which improves rendering by 10% compared with the predecessor. There’s also the Kryo 570 octa-core 8nm CPU that boosts performance by 20%.

“These processors work in tandem to power robust performance and brilliant graphics with remarkable efficiency,” the company says.

Essentially, this a 5G variant of the 730G with a little more juice in the tank. The first devices carrying the chipset will be out by the end of the year, with Xiaomi already confirming it plans on using the SoC in forthcoming handsets.

The price of 5G phones are also coming down quicker than anticipated, but this is a sure sign that smartphone owners can get used to higher powered next-gen phones without a hefty investment over their 4G counterparts.

Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
Chris Smith

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX