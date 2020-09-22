Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G brings 5G to the masses

Qualcomm has announced a new mid-range 750G processor that will bring 5G connectivity to an even greater number of smartphones.

The new 7-series SoC includes the X52 5G modem, which brings support for the two key forms of next-gen data connectivity – sub 6GHz and mmWave. The US chipmaker is also promising support for Wi-Fi 6 ready features.

As well as support for the latest online connectivity, Qualcomm’s pitch to gamers also includes support for True HDR gaming thanks to the Adreno HDR Fast Blend tech. It also offers the Game Color Plus tech from the Snapdragon Elite Gaming tech.

Behind the branding, the SoC is comprised of the new Adreno 619 GPU, which improves rendering by 10% compared with the predecessor. There’s also the Kryo 570 octa-core 8nm CPU that boosts performance by 20%.

“These processors work in tandem to power robust performance and brilliant graphics with remarkable efficiency,” the company says.

Essentially, this a 5G variant of the 730G with a little more juice in the tank. The first devices carrying the chipset will be out by the end of the year, with Xiaomi already confirming it plans on using the SoC in forthcoming handsets.

The price of 5G phones are also coming down quicker than anticipated, but this is a sure sign that smartphone owners can get used to higher powered next-gen phones without a hefty investment over their 4G counterparts.

