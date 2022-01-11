Motorola Razr 3 may finally be the flagship flip phone we wanted

Specifications for the forthcoming Motorola Razr 3 foldable have hit the internet, and they hint at a true flagship flip phone.

Right at the end of 2021, Motorola’s parent company Lenovo officially confirmed that a new Razr was coming, with a more refined design, improved user interface and a faster processor.

However, it wasn’t immediately apparent how this flip-phone would improve on the first and second-generation Motorola Razr foldable phones, both of which were disappointments. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 doing so well, Motorola has it all to do.

Now we have a much better idea of how that improvement might come about, courtesy of XDA-Developers. According to the website’s sources, the Motorola Razr 3 will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. That’s already a big improvement over the two previous Razrs, both of which ran on less than tip-top silicon.

This will be backed by 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM, which is quite a spread of options. Storage is handled by 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB variants.

The report is a little more vague on the Razr 3’s display, though it has found indications that it will be an FHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. We don’t learn anything about the secondary display, other than the fact that there will be one.

We don’t hear anything about the cameras, which could be the key here. One area where the Galaxy Z Flip 3 disappointed was its camera provision, so there’s an opportunity for the Razr 3 to do something special.

Interestingly, the new Razr (or at least one variant) may also feature ultra-wideband support, which would enable super-accurate positioning and can be utilised for digital car keys. NFC is also part of the package, but you’d expect that.

It seems Motorola is finally making its relaunched Razr series a flagship concern, and it’s planning a global launch to suit.