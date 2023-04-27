Motorola Razr (2023) leak gives us the best look at huge cover display yet

A fresh Motorola Razr (2023) image leak has given us the most detailed look at the foldable phone’s huge cover display yet.

Arch tipster Evan Blass (aka evleaks), who has provided many of the juicy tidbits about the forthcoming Razr refresh, has posted a bunch of high quality images. The leak shows the closed up Razr (2023) – which he calls the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, interestingly – with a variety of different things going on.

There are several stylish clock widgets, a ball-and-maze game. We also get a look at the Personalize settings screen that lets you customise the look of the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr (2023)’s cover display. It’s looking extremely customisable.

More broadly, the images offer the best look yet at the cover display itself, which encompasses virtually the entire top half of the clamshell phone. It surrounds the two main cameras.

Also notable is that there are two distinct colour options on display here. One hinge has a deep gunmetal grey/black tone, while the other is a deep shade of red.

Earlier in the week Lenovo executive Chen Jin appeared to confirm that the size of the Motorola Razr (2023) cover display would be 3.5-inches, or thereabouts. This would make it the largest such cover display in a compact foldable phone yet.

Of the most recent entrants to the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch cover display, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch cover display. The Motorola Razr (2022), meanwhile, has a 2.7-inch external screen.