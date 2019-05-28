Moto One Pro could be the next Huawei P30 Pro and Honor 20 Pro rival

A ‘leak’ has revealed that the next handset to come from Motorola might be the Moto One Pro.

According to leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) there is a new Motorola smartphone coming to town, named the Motorola One Pro. On May 27 he added the new name to a list started in an April 17 tweet which referenced the Motorola One and the recent Motorola One Vision.

As for the other devices mentioned, we still haven’t yet seen the Motorola One Action announced or released yet, while the One Power didn’t come to the UK.

No further details were provided to see what the One Pro could include. It implies a significant step up on the performance of previous models, and so we at least expect an upgrade on the Exynos 9609 chipset. One of our few criticisms of the One Vision was its laggy autofocus, so we hope that this flaw will be corrected too.

The One Vision tweaked the screen design, which had a hole punch selfie camera and a tall 21:9 aspect ratio matching that of the Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 — the Pro might well inherit a similar look.

‘Pro’ named phones are becoming more and more popular this year, with the Huawei P30 Pro, Honor 20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro all hitting shelves recently.

Android One is likely to be the operating system for this handset, following the pattern established by models in the aptly-named One series. This is a stripped-down version of Android’s standard OS, which cuts down on bloatware and promises more regular software updates for longer than most mid-range devices (even including Motorola’s own Moto G7 Plus).

Motorola is well-known for its affordable mid-range smartphones, and so we hope that the Motorola One Pro can continue in this tradition, especially as handset prices seem to be rising across the board. The Motorola One Vision is available in the UK from £269, but we’d expect a ‘Pro’ smartphone to cost a little more.