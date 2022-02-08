Motorola Edge 30 coming late February

Motorola will be unveiling what will almost certainly be the Motorola Edge 30 family on February 24.

The Lenovo-owned company has taken to Twitter with a teaser image of a new smartphone, along with a date of February 24, 2022.

While the name ‘Motorola Edge 30’ isn’t featured anywhere on this post, the hash tag ‘findyouredge’ is. This alone tells us that the announcement will be for the follow-up series to last year’s Motorola Edge 20 range.

Besides this, we’ve had numerous leaks and rumours surrounding a potential Edge 30 line over recent months. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra hit China’s TENAA certification agency back in November, for example.

Motorola then launched the China-only Moto Edge X30 in early December, together with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (one of the very first phones to use it), a 144Hz AMOLED display, and a pair of 50MP camera sensors.

We’re expecting this Moto Edge X30 to take its place on the global stage as the aforementioned Motorola Edge 30 Ultra from February 24.

Last year’s Motorola Edge 20 range started at the £300 Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which we awarded a decent 7 out of 10 review. The £430 Motorola Edge 20 was a solid mid-ranger, while the £649 Motorola Edge 20 Pro was the strongest of the three in every respect.

Hopefully Motorola can refine its promising formula and provide the leading mid-range pack with some real competition.