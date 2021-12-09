Motorola just unveiled the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone

Qualcomm announced its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, earlier this month, leaving many to speculate which phone manufacturer would be the first to launch a phone on it.

That question has just been answered by the Motorola Edge X30, which was officially unveiled in China today.

The phone is packed with flagship features, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution, a swift 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Mhz touch sampling rate.

There’s a triple camera on the rear of the phone, consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, you’ll find a 60-megapixel punch-hole camera, though according to reports, Motorola is also selling a Special Edition version with the same camera planted under the display.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is available in four versions, including an 8/128GB model and a 12/256GB one. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Moto Edge X30 packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Aside from the RAM, pretty much all of these specs match the rumours we saw arise earlier this week.

The addition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 somewhat overshadows the latest range of Moto G series phones, which Motorola topped with the G200 5G running this summer’s Snapdragon 888 Plus platform at what looks to be a higher price than the Edge X30.

That said, the Edge X30 has only been confirmed in China at this point, so you might not actually be able to get your hands on the new smartphone if you reside here in the UK.

The Edge X30 will be available from December 15 in China, with prices starting at 3,199 yuan (~£380) and running up to at 3,999 yuan (~£475) for the highest spec version.

