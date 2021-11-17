Motorola Edge 30 Ultra design and specs confirmed

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has had its design and specifications all but officially confirmed.

We reported earlier in the month on the news that Motorola was shaping up to launch a new flagship-level smartphone, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Now we’ve received details on the phone’s design and specifications that only just fall short of an official confirmation.

The information comes from a TENAA certification (via Weibo user @WHYLAB), which is China’s certification agency. Phones need to pass through this before they launch in the country.

Those specs include a headline-grabbing Snapdragon 898 processor (set to be the flagship chip of 2022), 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 128 or 256GB of internal storage.

On the display front, the spec list points to a 6.67-inch 2400 X 1080 (FHD+) OLED with a speedy 144Hz display. We’ve seen that latter spec before in the Motorola Edge 20 Pro (pictured), but it’s still unusual in the wider non-gaming phone space.

When it comes to camera tech, we’re looking at a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP secondary (presumably an ultra-wide), and a 2MP assistant of some kind. The stand-out component here could be the 60MP front-facing camera, which promises some seriously accomplished selfies.

Elsewhere there’s a 4700mAh battery and a charging system that will get the Moto Edge 30 Ultra from 0 to 50% in 15 minutes and to full in 35 minutes.

The fact that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra only has an IP52 rating would seem to confirm that this won’t be an out and out iPhone 13 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rival, but will occupy that space between the mid-range and flagship levels.

Also interesting is the presence of a second phone in the Motorola Edge S30. This has more modest specs, including a 6.78-inch LCD display and a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, but also a 10X zoom lens.