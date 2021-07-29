The leaks have proved correct. Motorola has officially announced the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite – three 5G-capable handsets with 108MP cameras and 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED screens.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is, as you would expect, the most premium of the models, with a starting price of £649.99.

Available in “midnight blue”, “iridescent white” or blue vegan leather, It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, backed by 12GB RAM and with 256GB of onboard storage. Unlike the other models, Motorola hasn’t revealed the battery capacity, but the company’s TurboPower 30 charger promises nine hours’ worth of power in just ten minutes.

The company is keen to promote the photography prowess of the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, boasting that the 108MP camera has one of the largest camera sensors ever at 1/1.5-inch optical format. The company’s Ultra Pixel technology apparently combines every nine pixels into one, which Motorola says offers nine times the light sensitivity for better pictures in poorly lit conditions.

It also features the company’s first ever periscope-style telephoto lens, which offers “superior clarity from 5x the distance”, and 50X Super Zoom for long-distance photography. An ultra-wide angle lens with built-in Macro Vision also lets you take in more of a scene, or capture extreme close ups of small, detailed subjects. It will also be able to shoot video in 8K.

Motorola Edge 20

Then there’s the regular Motorola Edge 20 which comes in at £429.99. It comes in three shades – “frosted grey”, “frosted white” or “frosted emerald” – and is, according to the company, one of the thinnest 5G capable smartphones around at just 6.99mm thick.

It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, backed by up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and a 4000mAh battery, which Motorola says can supply eight hours’ worth of use from a ten-minute charge. While it supports the same 108MP, ultra-wide and macro shots as the Pro model, Super Zoom is limited to 30X here.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Finally, there’s the Motorola Edge 20 Lite, which starts at £299.99 and comes in “electric graphite” or “lagoon green”. While it offers “the same stunning 6.7-inch OLED display” as the other phones, there are understandably key cuts made here. Most notably with the adoption of an unspecified but “power efficient” MediaTek processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, but also with the absence of Super Zoom photography.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery that, with Motorola’s TurboPower 30 technology, can get a day’s worth of charge from just ten minute’s at the plug.



Firm release dates haven’t been revealed for any of the handsets, but the Motorola Edge 20 Pro should be available “in the coming weeks” and you’d imagine the others will follow soon afterwards.