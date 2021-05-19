Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G: All you need to know about the platform

Qualcomm took to its annual 5G summit today to unveil its latest high-tier mobile chip – the Snapdragon 778G 5G. Qualcomm calls the chipset “the ultimate multimedia triple threat”, with cutting-edge mobile gaming with advanced AI, as well as new photo and video capabilities.

The Snapdragon 778G packs Qualcomm’s 6th Gen Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine along with the Hexagon 770 processor, allowing the chip to deliver up to 12 TOPs of performance, doubling the performance of its predecessor. This allows for AI improvements across phone and video calls with features including AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based camera experiences.

The platform features the Qualcomm Spectra 570L Triple ISP, allowing it to capture three photos or videos simultaneously with one button. This means users can capture from the wide, ultra-wide and zoom lens on their phones at the same time and merge them into one high-quality video.

The camera also supports 4K, HDR10+ video recording in over a billion shades of colour, as well as computational HDR capturing, leading to huge improvements in colour, contrast and detail in your videos.

The 778G also promises big upgrades for gamers, who can look forward to a claimed 40% performance uplift in both the CPU and the GPU when compared with the Snapdragon 768G.

The platform includes two new gaming features – Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. VRS allows developers to prioritise the shading for visible scenes, while laxing on the visual quality for less important objects, such as the road as your speed past in a motorsport car.

This technique reduces the GPU workload and reduces power consumption, while Game Quick Touch cuts down on touch latency by up to 20%.

Finally, the Snapdragon 778G supports mmWave and sub-6 5G, as well as multi-gigabit Wi-Fi 6 speeds and Bluetooth 5.2.

“Snapdragon 778G was developed to address the growing demand by global OEMs for more platform options in the high-tier,” said Qualcomm’s VP of product management, Kedar Kondap.

“Snapdragon 778G brings many of the latest premium technologies and features into the high-tier to help make next generation experiences more broadly accessible”.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G availability – Which phones will feature the chip?

The first devices powered by the 778G 5G are expected to launch in the second quarter of 2021.

Upcoming devices include “high-tier smartphones” from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi.

