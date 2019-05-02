New Moto Z4 leak shows Motorola is sticking with Moto Mods

You’ve got to hand it to Motorola: the company doesn’t give up easily. While LG abandoned its modular phone design after one poorly-selling generation, Motorola looks like it’s set to treat us to a fourth helping of modular goodness as leaks of the Moto Z4 show the familiar magnetic pins of previous generations.

The leak comes via prolific leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted a picture of the Moto Z4 from pretty much every angle imaginable:

Lots to take in here, so let’s break it down bit by bit. First of all, the magnetic pins of the Moto Mods are exactly where Motorola left them on the Moto Z3 Play. That’s no huge surprise, as it’s the only way of ensuring that loyal customers can continue using the various battery packs, speakers and camera accessories they own from previous generations. It will also give early adopters the chance to get on the 5G train early, as there’s already a mod for that.

That also means we can safely assume that the Moto Z4 will be similar to the 6-inch body of previous versions (though shrinking bezel sizes have meant that screen size has historically crept upwards.)

What else? Well, Motorola is embracing the teardrop notch, and the large camera hump is still there like with other recent Motorola handsets. I spy a 3.5mm headphone jack, but no fingerprint reader – unless it’s embedded in the Motorola logo on the back. That doesn’t seem likely to me though, given the whole USP of the Moto Z series is to cover the back with mods. More likely is that Motorola has decided to embrace the in-screen fingerprint scanning technology that’s all the rage with this year’s handsets.

Last month 91mobiles got its hands on purported specs of the Moto Z4 and it’s distinctly midrange by the looks of things. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and a single-lens 48-megapixel camera, powered by a 3600mAh battery.

Much will depend on Motorola’s pricing then, but I for one am pleased to see the company sticking with Moto Mods. They’re a brilliant innovation that are easy to use and and can be genuinely transformative in a way a phone performs. Fingers crossed the Moto Z4 doesn’t disappoint in other ways when it launches.

