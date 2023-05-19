Moto Razr 40 Ultra could have the best flippable cover screen yet

The Moto Razr 40 flippable range is arriving on June 1, but a new leak has shown just how much you’ll be able to do without cracking open the full display.

Newly posted images and videos from the prolific leaker @evleaks shows the large cover screen will be capable of running full apps. The videos posted to Twitter (via 9to5Google) shows videos, messaging with a full keyboard, games, and maps. That’ll mean the cover will continue to be much more functional than some of the others on the market.

The added functionality could help to swing users away from rivals who love the pocket friendly aspect of a flippable, but don’t like the minimally functional cover screen of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

That device is only 1.9-inches in size and offers access to notifications, shortcuts and quick settings. Samsung continues to improve the cover screen on its Flip phones, but Moto’s larger outer display, which is rumoured be 1056×1066 and 3.5-inch in size, could be much more attractive.

Image credit: @evleaks

Recent rumours have suggested the Razr 40 Ultra (which may be called the Razr+ in the United States), will only cost $1,000, which is in line with the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

More rumours have pointed to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of RAM. We’re also hearing speculation pertaining to a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The inner display would offer 2640 × 1080 with a 120Hz refresh rate, according go the same rumours.