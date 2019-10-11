Google just confirmed Android 11 and fun names may be dead forever

Android 10 is still only available on a spattering of Pixel phones at the moment, but Google has already confirmed Android 11 as the next major release.

Google is hosting a session at the 2019 Android Dev Summit in Mountain View later this month, entitled ‘Preparing for Scoped Storage in Android 11’.

The session hosted by Googlers Zim Ezeozue and Yacine Rezgui promise a ‘best practice guide the new storage model in Android 10 and 11’ (via 9to5Google).

Note that this isn’t dubbed Android ‘R’. After the name change from sweet-themed monickers to Android 10 commemorating the tenth major version of the OS, it seems Google won’t be going back to the deserts in 2020.

That’s despite some pretty tasty-sounding potential, compared to the dearth of viable options for the letter ‘Q’. We’ve got rhubarb crumble, rocky road, Rice Krispie treat, Reece’s Pieces and so on.

Speaking of Android updates, yesterday we learned the OnePlus 7T range will be the first phones to arrive running Android 10 out of the box. They’ll be closely followed by the Google Pixel 4 range, which will be announced next week.

What Android 11 will bring remains to be seen, but this year’s update included a new dark mode, revamped gesture navigation, a live transcription feature and a new focus mode.

Our reviewer wrote: “Android 10 is not a monumental upgrade. If you don’t seek out the changes, you are unlikely to notice all that many of them. Dark Theme makes the most dramatic addition, and it’s potentially an important feature if you don’t like the white-heavy appearance of the Pixel UI and Android One. The rest? It seems less important, and there’s not enough to make this seem a truly major revision of Android.”

