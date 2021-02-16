Moto G10 brings famed G-series back to its budget-friendly roots

Motorola has announced the Moto G10 budget smartphone, which is a more affordable version of its new stablemate, the Moto G30.

The handset, which goes on sale in Europe with immediate effect, promises a 6.5-inch HD+ 269ppi display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, while Moto also feels good about its 85% screen-to-body ratio aided by a teardrop 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Speaking of the cameras, there’s a 48-megapixel main sensor along with the same secondary trio within the G30. There’s an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You’ll be able to shoot video in 1080p/60fps.

Moto G10 features and specs

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform, comprised of a 1.8GHz octa-core Kryo 260 CPU and a 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU. It’s backed by 4GB of RAM.

You’ll replenish the 5,000mAh battery via USB-C, while there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack (yes, there’s a 10W charger and headset in the box), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM Radio, dual SIM and a fingerprint sensor to keep all of your data safe.

Moto says there’s up to 64GB of built-in storage, which can be boosted by a 512GB microSD card, if the user so chooses.

Like the Moto G30, there’s only 4G LTE data availability and we wouldn’t have expected 5G on a handset at this price point either. The handset does run Android 11 out of the box too, alongside the non-invasive My UX interface from Motorola.

Moto G10 price and release date

The Moto G10 is going on sale along with the Moto G30 in European countries from today. The lower-end phone is priced at just 149 euros, which is around £130. We’ll have that UK price as soon as Moto volunteers the information.

These new handsets returns the Moto G range to its ultra-affordable roots. We’ll see how it performs when the phone lands at Trusted Towers in the weeks to come.