Moto E6s: Meet Motorola’s new £99 smartphone

Motorola is well-regarded for its budget and mid-range smartphones, so has it got the formula right for its latest sub-£100 device, the Moto E6s? Here are the specs.

Announced on March 16, Motorola’s latest smartphone is aimed squarely at the budget end of the price spectrum.

The Motorola E6s has a dual camera, which remains somewhat rare at this price point; in this case the primary camera boasting 13-megapixels and the secondary snapper being a 2-megapixel depth sensor to achieve the bokeh effect on portrait shots.

The screen measures 6.1-inches and has an HD Plus resolution (1560 x 720p), with a 5-megapixel selfie camera embedded in the teardrop notch at the top of the display. Motorola claim that the design is “water repellant”, however it does not appear to have an official IP rating.

As for internal specifications, the Motorola E6s runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 2GB of RAM, while the internal storage is 32GB (expandable by 256GB via Micro SD card).

It also totes a 3000mAh battery, which is a good capacity for the price, though the charging is at the standard 5W rate so it won’t be particularly quick to top up again. For ease of unlock, there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Motorolas often perform well under review because more often than not they offer good value for money − for instance we awarded the Motorola One Hyper 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising it out for its screen, battery life, speedy charging, straightforward software, and a good camera.

We’re looking forward to seeing if the Motorola E6s can deliver a similarly high performance for the budget section of the market; however, the Moto E6 Play (which retailed for a similar price) underwhelmed us with its sub-par performance and weak camera so we hope that Motorola can achieve a greater success this time around.

