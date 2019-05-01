This Moto E6 leak suggests a modest boost on the E5

It looks like the next Motorola phone will be another budget-friendly option. XDA’s Mishaal Rahman has revealed some purported specifications of the upcoming Moto E6, which he claims has the codename of “surfna.”

Anybody who has followed the Moto E line will be unsurprised to see that this looks like another budget entry with specs to match. Rahman says we can expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM, 16/32GB of onboard storage, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie cam.

It’ll be running Android 9 Pie, and Rahman says it’ll be a bit smaller than the Moto E5, with a 720×1440 display coming in at 5.45-inches, compared to last year’s 5.7. Although Rahman does add he’s “not 100% sure” about that particular detail.

If the Snapdragon 430 sounds familiar, it may be because Motorola has used it a number of times before. It powered the Moto G5, Moto G5S and the Moto G6 Play. Given that the first of these was announced over two years ago and wasn’t exactly the fastest chip at the time, you probably shouldn’t go expecting great things from the Moto E6 if this leak proves to be accurate.

Then again, you also shouldn’t expect a huge strain on the wallet either. The Moto E5 launched for £129 last year, and proved pretty solid given its modest price tag, with strong battery life and a decent camera. At this point it looks like paying a bit extra for the excellent Moto G7 Power would be sensible, but we’ll have to see what the price is like if and when the Moto E6 ever becomes an official product.

Do these specs sound good enough for a budget phone in 2019?