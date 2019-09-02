A new leak claims to have revealed the Moto E6 Plus – and it shows off more than a larger version of the Moto E6. The Moto E6 disappointed with its surprisingly small battery, but it looks like the E6 Plus will fix this problem.

The Moto E6 Plus looks like it will draw design elements from the mid-range Moto G line. The most obvious inclusion is the teardrop notch on the screen – this will be the first time a Moto E phone has featured a notch.

Related: Best cheap phones

According to WinFuture.de, the Moto E6 teardrop notch will house an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera is expected to combine a 13-megapixel main sensor and a second 2-megapixel camera for adding depth effects.

Aside from the camera, the rear of the phone will feature a more glossy design – once again replicating a styling choice from the Moto G range. The phone will come in ‘Polished Graphite Gray’, ‘Gunmetal Gray’ and ‘Cherry Red’.

The big news for Moto E fans is the rumoured larger battery. The Moto E6 came with a disappointing 3000mAh battery despite its predecessor housing a 4000mAh one. The Moto E6 Plus will reportedly pack a 4000mAh cell.

Along with the beefy battery, the inside of the Moto E6 Plus will apparently house a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. You’ll be able to choose between versions with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage – there’ll be a Micro SD slot for expandable storage too.

The expected sizeable battery and expandable storage features – likely available at a very reasonable price too – should make the Moto E6 Plus an interesting budget option.

Related: Best mid-range phones

However, there is one caveat that could turn some potential buyers away – the Moto E6 Plus is expected to feature a Micro USB port. As the majority of phones move onto USB-C for their ports, Motorola’s alleged choice here looks like a strange one.

We don’t yet know a release date for the phone but it is expected to be announced during IFA 2019.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More