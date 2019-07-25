Moto E6 Specs: Has Motorola lost its edge over Honor?

Specs for the Moto E6 have appeared, but in one key respect it looks to be a backwards step. Can rivals now snatch Motorola’s low-budget crown?

Specifications for the upcoming Moto E6 have been spotted, including the chip, RAM, and storage — but the battery has left us disappointed, with the 3000mAh capacity being 25% smaller than that of its predecessor, the Moto E5.

Impressive battery life has long been a selling point for Motorola’s wallet-friendly smartphones (just take the colossal 5000mAh battery in the Motorola G7 Power for instance), so this downgrade looks like a regrettable compromise.

As for the screen, GSMArena reports that the the device has a 5.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution and there will be thick bezels above and below the screen, with the brand name given pride of place below the display. The internals are modest, as you would expect for a budget smartphone such as this: a Helio P22 chipset, accompanied with 2GB of RAM and the option of either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage.

Given the big battery downgrade, it’s hard to see a positive balance to the trade-off based on the specs we know so far — we’ll have to wait until the price is unveiled or we’ve reviewed the camera performance to see if there’s a compensatory upside to the considerable downside. Surely rival brands such as Nokia and Alcatel will be hoping they can capitalise on this possible misstep.

When we reviewed the Moto E5, there were two main criticisms: wethought it needed a boost to its performance, and that it didn’t offer as good value as the G-series. On the latter we’re still awaiting the official price to make a judgement, but as to the former point there’s no indication from these specs that it has addressed those problems, while it has rowed back on the positive recommendation of good battery life. Specs don’t tell the whole story of course — you’ll have to wait for our full review for that — but from all we’ve seen and heard so far, we’re feeling a little underwhelmed.

