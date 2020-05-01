iPhone users can get an Apple News Plus freebie through EE

EE is offering customers a free six-month subscription to Apple News Plus, as long as they’re on a monthly-payment plan and have shelled out for an iPhone.

If you can’t get your fill of daily live blogs and navel-gazing essays from the internet, then this package will allow you to peruse titles that would have otherwise have been hidden behind a paywall.

Anyone who’s paying for an Apple handset through EE – or who has an iPhone and a SIM-only 12 month contract with the provider – can get quick access to the service from their mobile.

Just text NEWSPLUS to 150 and you’ll receive a free sign-up code, along with a handful of short instructions that will get you up and running on the service.

Apple News Plus would usually cost you £9.99 per month, and once your free trial period is over that amount will swiftly be added to your usual phone bill. EE has explicitly said it won’t be sending out any reminders once your six months are up, so you may want to set yourself a reminder if you plan on ditching the service before it affects your wallet.

The service lets you flick through over 150 specialist tiles, including Vogue, Esquire, The New Yorker and Wired. And it has a fair few newspaper to offer too; English-speaking subscribers can enjoy perusing The Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The platform has only been in the UK for about six months, but it’s been in the US for just over a year. Technically, it offers some good value for money, as you can get around $8000 worth of magazines for $9.99 (or for free with this trial).

But be warned, when we reviewed the US service a year ago we found the platform to be a little fiddly, and felt that there were some key publications missing from the line-up.

